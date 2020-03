State Bank (Q,N,C,F)* of India, (SBI), the India's largest state run bank, on Wednesday said it has reduced its marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 15 basis points across various tenors, effective March 10.

The bank has reduced its one-year MCLR by 10 basis points to 7.75 percent from 7.85 percent earlier, the SBI said.