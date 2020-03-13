 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
13 March, 2020 06:51 IST
Welspun Corp wins major offshore pipes supply contract in Australia
Source: IRIS | 11 Mar, 2020, 12.56PM
Comments  |  Post Comment



Welspun Corp, a leading large diameter line pipe manufacturing company, has secured a major offshore pipes supply contract in Australia for the Barossa offshore Development project from Allseas Marine Contractors Australia PTY Ltd. The project is owned by a joint venture, which comprises ConocoPhillips Australia, SK E&S Australia and Santos Offshore.

The contract scope comprises manufacturing & supply of 270 km (87 KMT) pipes for critical offshore application.

The company said, ''This is a first for Welspun in the quality conscious Australian offshore Industry & reaffirms Welspun's strategic position in supplying pipes for challenging offshore projects across the globe.''

With this recent order, the company global order book stands at robust 1,139 KMT after considering order execution up to February 2020.

Shares of the company declined Rs 10.5, or 8.44%, to trade at  Rs 113.90.  The total volume of shares traded  was  324,506 at the BSE (11.44 a.m., Wednesday).



Welspun Corp Limited   (Q,N,C,F)*
Comments Post comment 
 Post Comment
Name Email
Comment
Security Code type    into this box
Related Articles
Biocon, Mylan win patent litigation asserted by Sanofi in US - 12-Mar-2020 16:52
NHPC raises Rs 5 bn via issuance of bonds through private placement - 12-Mar-2020 16:48
Mahindra & Mahindra inks pact to buy 13% more stake MITRA Agro Equipments - 12-Mar-2020 16:43
Bharti Airtel acquires stake in Spectacom under startup accelerator program - 12-Mar-2020 16:38
Granules India shareholders approve buyback proposal worth Rs 2.50 bn - 11-Mar-2020 13:04
State Bank of India reduces MCLR by up to 15 bps - 11-Mar-2020 13:00
Tata Consultancy Services named leader in 2O2O Gartner Magic Quadrant - 11-Mar-2020 12:53
Home  |   Shares  |   F&O  |   Mutual Funds  |   Loans  |   Insurance  |   News Centre
Wealth Tracker  |   Newsletters  |   Tax Corner  |   NRI Centre  |   Advertise
© All rights reserved. IRIS Business Services Limited
A Disclaimer