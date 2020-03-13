Welspun Corp wins major offshore pipes supply contract in Australia







Welspun Corp, a leading large diameter line pipe manufacturing company, has secured a major offshore pipes supply contract in Australia for the Barossa offshore Development project from Allseas Marine Contractors Australia PTY Ltd. The project is owned by a joint venture, which comprises ConocoPhillips Australia, SK E&S Australia and Santos Offshore.

The contract scope comprises manufacturing & supply of 270 km (87 KMT) pipes for critical offshore application.

The company said, ''This is a first for Welspun in the quality conscious Australian offshore Industry & reaffirms Welspun's strategic position in supplying pipes for challenging offshore projects across the globe.''

With this recent order, the company global order book stands at robust 1,139 KMT after considering order execution up to February 2020.