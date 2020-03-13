 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
13 March, 2020 06:52 IST
Tata Consultancy Services named leader in 2O2O Gartner Magic Quadrant
Source: IRIS | 11 Mar, 2020, 12.53PM
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) a leading global lT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been recognized as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers.

''By harnessing the abundance of data and leveraging ecosystems, enterprises can personalize at scale, expand the addressable market, explore new avenues for growth, and unlock exponential value,'' said Dinanath Kholkar, Global Head, Analytics and insights, TCS. ''We believe this recognition is the testament to our vision, strategy, and execution capabilities.''

TCS offers a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions as well as intellectual property, catering to every business stakeholder. lt follows a holistic approach to data centricity that covers the entire data value chain to drive business effectiveness. This includes simplifying the data and analytics landscape, bringing in the synergy across the knowns and the unknowns in the business eco-system, and enabling the deployment of solutions at scale.

Shares of the company declined Rs 10.75, or 0.55%, to trade at  Rs 1,961.45.  The total volume of shares traded  was  195,536 at the BSE (11.39 a.m., Wednesday).





Tata Consultancy Services Limited   (Q,N,C,F)*
