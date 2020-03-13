Tata Consultancy Services named leader in 2O2O Gartner Magic Quadrant

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) a leading global lT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been recognized as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers.

''By harnessing the abundance of data and leveraging ecosystems, enterprises can personalize at scale, expand the addressable market, explore new avenues for growth, and unlock exponential value,'' said Dinanath Kholkar, Global Head, Analytics and insights, TCS. ''We believe this recognition is the testament to our vision, strategy, and execution capabilities.''

TCS offers a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions as well as intellectual property, catering to every business stakeholder. lt follows a holistic approach to data centricity that covers the entire data value chain to drive business effectiveness. This includes simplifying the data and analytics landscape, bringing in the synergy across the knowns and the unknowns in the business eco-system, and enabling the deployment of solutions at scale.