Sensex trades 80 points lower; Nifty holds 10,400-level

Indian equities continued to decline for the third day on Wednesday. Both Sensex and Nifty were trading below 12-month low. At 11.13., the Sensex was trading down 79.98 points or 0.22% at 35,554.97 with 20 components falling. Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading lower by 45 points or 0.43% at 10,406.45 with 37 components falling.

The 30-share benchmark index, BSE Sensex opened with a decline of 166.05 points or 0.47% at 35,468.90, while the broad based NSE Nifty started with a fall of 117.15 points or 1.12%, at 10,334.30.

Tata Steel (3.60%), Infosys (2.97%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (2.03%), and Indusind Bank (1.82%) were the major losers in the Sensex.

On the other hand, biggest gainers in the 30-share index were Reliance Industries (3.71%), Hero Motocorp (3.11%), I C I C I Bank (1.04%), Bajaj Auto (0.78%), and Bharti Airtel (0.59%).

Market breadth was negative with 808 advances against 960 declines.

Kavit Industries topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 2.75 million. It was followed by Sadhana Nitro Chem (Rs. 1.61 million), Magadh Sugar and Energy (Rs. 0.69 million) and Paushak (Rs. 0.65 million).

The volume chart was led by Lloyds Steels Industries with trades of over 0.20 million shares. It was followed by GVK Power & Infrastructure (0.20 million), Stampede Capital (0.10 million) and Mercator (0.08 million).



