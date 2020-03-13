 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
13 March, 2020 06:52 IST
Wipro recognized as leader in Everest Group Services Assessment 2020
Source: IRIS | 06 Mar, 2020, 02.50PM
Wipro, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a leader in Everest Group PEAK Matrix Healthcare Payer Digital Services Assessment with Service Provider Landscape 2020.

The report evaluated the digital services capabilities of 23 IT service providers, in the healthcare payer sector globally and mapped them on the Everest Group PEAK Matrix based on several vision and capability, and market impact-related parameters. Wipro was positioned as a leader owing to its balanced portfolios, the ability to come up with innovative digital use cases, and continued investments in technology and services capability development.

Mohd Ehteshamul Haque, Senior Vice President and Global Head - Healthcare and Services Vertical, Wipro Limited (Q,N,C,F)* said, ''Members of health plans today expect better care and digital engagement at lower premiums. Our Payer strategy addresses the changing market by helping health plans create personalized member experiences at competitive costs. Our threepronged approach of leading with tailored Digital Platforms, Digital Operations and Digital Transformation for the Payer Market is paying off. Our rating as a Leader underlines the success of our strategy for this unique segment.''

According to the report, Wipro's solutions are designed to manage various providers, payers and beneficiary (patients) data in compliance with government regulations. Wipro Healthcare has worked on unlocking new value streams in healthcare digital delivery leveraging its strong capabilities in digital technologies and consulting to deliver end-to-end engagement with clients.

Shares of the company declined Rs 5, or 2.18%, to trade at Rs 224.60. The total volume of shares traded was 53,527 at the BSE (1.39 p.m., Friday).

