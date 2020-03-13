 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
13 March, 2020 06:50 IST
Sensex tanks over 1000 points; Nifty breaches 11,000-mark
Source: IRIS | 06 Mar, 2020, 02.14PM
Comments  |  Post Comment

Indian equities dropped on Friday erasing earlier gains. At 1.03 p.m, the Sensex was trading down 1,027.40 points or 2.67% at 37,443.21 with 29 components falling. Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading lower by 315.25 points or 2.80% at 10,953.75 with 49 components falling.

All shares in the Sensex settled with losses. IndusInd Bank (7.03%), State Bank Of India (6.45%), Tata Steel (6.10%), and Bajaj Finance (4.40%) were the major losers in the Sensex.

Market breadth was negative with 320 advances against 1,646 declines.

HDFC FMP - 370 D - May 2012 (3) - Series 22 - Normal Dividend topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 14.02 million. It was followed by Swan Energy (Rs. 8.14 million), Atlas Jewellery India (Rs. 7.24 million) and Reliance Infrastructure (Rs. 5.94 million).

The volume chart was led by Reliance Infrastructure with trades of over 0.35 million shares. It was followed by I F C I (0.30 million), HDFC FMP - 370 D - May 2012 (3) - Series 22 - Normal Dividend (0.17 million) and Atlas Jewellery India (0.10 million).
Comments Post comment 
 Post Comment
Name Email
Comment
Security Code type    into this box
Related Articles
Biocon, Mylan win patent litigation asserted by Sanofi in US - 12-Mar-2020 16:52
NHPC raises Rs 5 bn via issuance of bonds through private placement - 12-Mar-2020 16:48
Mahindra & Mahindra inks pact to buy 13% more stake MITRA Agro Equipments - 12-Mar-2020 16:43
Bharti Airtel acquires stake in Spectacom under startup accelerator program - 12-Mar-2020 16:38
Granules India shareholders approve buyback proposal worth Rs 2.50 bn - 11-Mar-2020 13:04
State Bank of India reduces MCLR by up to 15 bps - 11-Mar-2020 13:00
Welspun Corp wins major offshore pipes supply contract in Australia - 11-Mar-2020 12:56
Tata Consultancy Services named leader in 2O2O Gartner Magic Quadrant - 11-Mar-2020 12:53
Home  |   Shares  |   F&O  |   Mutual Funds  |   Loans  |   Insurance  |   News Centre
Wealth Tracker  |   Newsletters  |   Tax Corner  |   NRI Centre  |   Advertise
© All rights reserved. IRIS Business Services Limited
A Disclaimer