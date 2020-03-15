Sensex trades 203 points lower; Nifty holds 11,250-level

Indian equities dropped on Wednesday erasing earlier gains. At 11.30 a.m, the Sensex was trading down 203.76 points or 0.53% at 38,419.94 with 16 components falling. Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading lower by 51.30 points or 0.45% at 11,252 with 30 components falling.

Major gainers in the 30-share index were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (4.49%), Asian Paints (2.07%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (1.09%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (0.86%), NTPC (0.69%), and Housing Development Finance Corporation (0.49%).

On the other hand, Tata Steel (3.87%), Indusind Bank (2.81%), H D F C Bank (1.77%), and I C I C I Bank (1.75%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.

Market breadth was negative with 566 advances against 1,111 declines.

Tata Communications topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 6.85 million. It was followed by Nippon India ETF Liquid BeES (Rs. 4.95 million), Affle (India) (Rs. 3.36 million) and Indiabulls Ventures -PPS (Rs. 2.08 million).