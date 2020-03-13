Sensex ends 480 points higher; Nifty settles at 11,303

Indian markets bounced back on Tuesday snapping earlier losses. At the close, the benchmark 30-share index, BSE Sensex added 479.68 or 1.26% at 38,623.70 with 26 components registering rise. Meanwhile, the broad based NSE Nifty climbed by 170.55 or 1.53% at 11,303.30 with 45 components posting rise.

Major gainers in the 30-share index were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (6.64%), Tata Steel (6.43%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (4.71%), NTPC (4.23%), and Tata Motors (4.15%).

On the other hand ITC (0.87%), and HDFC Bank (0.07%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.