 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
13 March, 2020 06:50 IST
Sensex ends 480 points higher; Nifty settles at 11,303
Source: IRIS | 03 Mar, 2020, 05.30PM
Comments  |  Post Comment

Indian markets bounced back on Tuesday snapping earlier losses. At the close, the benchmark 30-share index, BSE Sensex added 479.68 or 1.26% at 38,623.70 with 26 components registering rise. Meanwhile, the broad based NSE Nifty climbed by 170.55 or 1.53% at 11,303.30 with 45 components posting rise.

Major gainers in the 30-share index were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (6.64%), Tata Steel (6.43%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (4.71%), NTPC (4.23%), and Tata Motors (4.15%).

On the other hand ITC (0.87%), and HDFC Bank (0.07%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.

Market breadth was negative with 1,110 advances against 1,033 declines.

Comments Post comment 
 Post Comment
Name Email
Comment
Security Code type    into this box
Related Articles
Biocon, Mylan win patent litigation asserted by Sanofi in US - 12-Mar-2020 16:52
NHPC raises Rs 5 bn via issuance of bonds through private placement - 12-Mar-2020 16:48
Mahindra & Mahindra inks pact to buy 13% more stake MITRA Agro Equipments - 12-Mar-2020 16:43
Bharti Airtel acquires stake in Spectacom under startup accelerator program - 12-Mar-2020 16:38
Granules India shareholders approve buyback proposal worth Rs 2.50 bn - 11-Mar-2020 13:04
State Bank of India reduces MCLR by up to 15 bps - 11-Mar-2020 13:00
Welspun Corp wins major offshore pipes supply contract in Australia - 11-Mar-2020 12:56
Tata Consultancy Services named leader in 2O2O Gartner Magic Quadrant - 11-Mar-2020 12:53
Home  |   Shares  |   F&O  |   Mutual Funds  |   Loans  |   Insurance  |   News Centre
Wealth Tracker  |   Newsletters  |   Tax Corner  |   NRI Centre  |   Advertise
© All rights reserved. IRIS Business Services Limited
A Disclaimer