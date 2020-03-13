Sensex ends 153 points lower; SBI, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp drag

Market benchmark index Sensex wiped out its sharp gains in the last hour of trade to close down by 153 points on Monday as detection of fresh coronavirus cases in India spooked domestic investors.

The broader Nifty of the NSE also shed more than 400 points from its day's high and closed lower by 69 points or 0.62 percent at 11,132.75.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included SBI, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, ONGC and IndusInd bank.