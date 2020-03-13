 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
13 March, 2020 06:51 IST
Sensex ends 153 points lower; SBI, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp drag
Source: IRIS | 02 Mar, 2020, 10.38PM
Market benchmark index Sensex wiped out its sharp gains in the last hour of trade to close down by 153 points on Monday as detection of fresh coronavirus cases in India spooked domestic investors.

The broader Nifty of the NSE also shed more than 400 points from its day's high and closed lower by 69 points or 0.62 percent at 11,132.75.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included SBI, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, ONGC and IndusInd bank.

On the other hand, HCL Tech, Nestle India, ICICI Bank and Infosys were among the gainers.
