Tata Communications, Seacom to expand continental connectivity

Tata Communications has partnered with African cable infrastructure provider Seacom to enable expand connectivity between Asia, Africa and Europe.

"SEACOM's dedicated subsea cable system runs up the east coast of Africa and connects to India iSEACOM'sn Mumbai. Given Tata Communications' strong presence in the Indian subcontinent, SEACOM customers can connect seamlessly onwards into business hubs such as Beijing, Hong Kong, and Singapore in Asia as well as Marseille, London, Frankfurt and Amsterdam in Europe, with Tata Communications' wholly owned global Tier-1 Internet Protocol (IP) network," the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Tuesday.

In return, Seacom will support Tata Communication's IP and Global Dedicated Ethernet (GDE) customers at the Teraco data centre in lsando, Johannesburg.

"This means that users can expect to see improvements in services across gaming, media streaming and other content coming out of the Middle East, India and Asia," the company said.