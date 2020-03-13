 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
13 March, 2020 06:53 IST
Tata Communications, Seacom to expand continental connectivity
Source: IRIS | 02 Mar, 2020, 10.32PM
Comments  |  Post Comment

Tata Communications has partnered with African cable infrastructure provider Seacom to enable expand connectivity between Asia, Africa and Europe.

"SEACOM's dedicated subsea cable system runs up the east coast of Africa and connects to India iSEACOM'sn Mumbai. Given Tata Communications' strong presence in the Indian subcontinent, SEACOM customers can connect seamlessly onwards into business hubs such as Beijing, Hong Kong, and Singapore in Asia as well as Marseille, London, Frankfurt and Amsterdam in Europe, with Tata Communications' wholly owned global Tier-1 Internet Protocol (IP) network," the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Tuesday.

In return, Seacom will support Tata Communication's IP and Global Dedicated Ethernet (GDE) customers at the Teraco data centre in lsando, Johannesburg.

"This means that users can expect to see improvements in services across gaming, media streaming and other content coming out of the Middle East, India and Asia," the company said.

Shares of the company declined Rs 4.75, or 1.32%, to settle at Rs 355.20. The total volume of shares traded was 4,950 at the BSE (Monday).



Tata Communications Limited   (Q,N,C,F)*
Comments Post comment 
 Post Comment
Name Email
Comment
Security Code type    into this box
Related Articles
Biocon, Mylan win patent litigation asserted by Sanofi in US - 12-Mar-2020 16:52
NHPC raises Rs 5 bn via issuance of bonds through private placement - 12-Mar-2020 16:48
Mahindra & Mahindra inks pact to buy 13% more stake MITRA Agro Equipments - 12-Mar-2020 16:43
Bharti Airtel acquires stake in Spectacom under startup accelerator program - 12-Mar-2020 16:38
Granules India shareholders approve buyback proposal worth Rs 2.50 bn - 11-Mar-2020 13:04
State Bank of India reduces MCLR by up to 15 bps - 11-Mar-2020 13:00
Welspun Corp wins major offshore pipes supply contract in Australia - 11-Mar-2020 12:56
Tata Consultancy Services named leader in 2O2O Gartner Magic Quadrant - 11-Mar-2020 12:53
Home  |   Shares  |   F&O  |   Mutual Funds  |   Loans  |   Insurance  |   News Centre
Wealth Tracker  |   Newsletters  |   Tax Corner  |   NRI Centre  |   Advertise
© All rights reserved. IRIS Business Services Limited
A Disclaimer