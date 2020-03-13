 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
13 March, 2020 06:53 IST
SPML Infra bags water-supply order worth Rs 5.47 bn
Source: IRIS | 02 Mar, 2020, 10.20PM
SPML Infra, the infrastructure development company announced receiving a Rs 5.47 billion order from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

''We are very happy to receive this latest order in the domain of bulk water-supply to provide reliable, sustainable and safe drinking water. Keeping the people in mind, we will be able to deliver appropriate drinking water solutions to the millions of residents in Bengaluru,'' SPML Infra Chairman Subhash Sethi said.

Shares of the company declined Rs 0.04, or 0.45%, to settle at Rs 8.94. The total volume of shares traded was 10,553 at the BSE (Monday).



