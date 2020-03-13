SPML Infra bags water-supply order worth Rs 5.47 bn

SPML Infra, the infrastructure development company announced receiving a Rs 5.47 billion order from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

''We are very happy to receive this latest order in the domain of bulk water-supply to provide reliable, sustainable and safe drinking water. Keeping the people in mind, we will be able to deliver appropriate drinking water solutions to the millions of residents in Bengaluru,'' SPML Infra Chairman Subhash Sethi said.