13 March, 2020 06:52 IST
Ashok Leyland Feb sales falls 37% to 11,475 units
Source: IRIS | 02 Mar, 2020, 10.03PM
Ashok Leyland, (Q,N,C,F)* one of the largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, announced Monday that total vehicle sales fell 37% in February 2020 to 11,475 units from 18,245 units in February 2019.

The company's domestic sales declined 39% to 10,612 units in February 2020 from 17,352 units in February 2019. Total sales fell 3.16% from 11,850 units in January 2020.

Shares of the company gained Rs 4.1, or 5.87%, to settle at Rs 73.95. The total volume of shares traded was 2,054,133 at the BSE (Monday).

