13 March, 2020 06:51 IST
Sensex trades 574 points higher; ICICI Bank, HCL Tech top gainers
Source: IRIS | 02 Mar, 2020, 12.50PM
Indian equities bounced back on Monday snapping earlier losses. At 11.38., the Sensex was trading up 574.07 points or 1.50% at 38,871.36 with 26 components gaining. Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading higher by 164.00 points or 1.46% at 11,365.75 with 42 components gaining.

Biggest gainers in the 30-share index were I C I C I Bank (4.18%), H C L Technologies (3.89%), Infosys (3.77%), Vedanta (2.98%), Tata Consultancy Services (2.27%), and I T C (2.18%).

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto (3.37%), Tata Power Company (1.29%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.04%) were the major losers in the Sensex.

Market breadth was positive with 1,246 advances against 558 declines.

Infibeam Avenues topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 25.53 million. It was followed by Jaiprakash Power Ventures (Rs. 17.70 million), Nirlon (Rs. 2.39 million) and Bharat Rasayan (Rs. 1.93 million).

The volume chart was led by Jaiprakash Power Ventures with trades of over 17.70 million shares. It was followed by Infibeam Avenues (0.45 million), Reliance Naval and Engineering (0.19 million) and Sintex Plastics Technology (0.14 million).
