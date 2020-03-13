Sensex trades 574 points higher; ICICI Bank, HCL Tech top gainers

Indian equities bounced back on Monday snapping earlier losses. At 11.38., the Sensex was trading up 574.07 points or 1.50% at 38,871.36 with 26 components gaining. Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading higher by 164.00 points or 1.46% at 11,365.75 with 42 components gaining.

Biggest gainers in the 30-share index were I C I C I Bank (4.18%), H C L Technologies (3.89%), Infosys (3.77%), Vedanta (2.98%), Tata Consultancy Services (2.27%), and I T C (2.18%).

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto (3.37%), Tata Power Company (1.29%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.04%) were the major losers in the Sensex.

Market breadth was positive with 1,246 advances against 558 declines.

Infibeam Avenues topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 25.53 million. It was followed by Jaiprakash Power Ventures (Rs. 17.70 million), Nirlon (Rs. 2.39 million) and Bharat Rasayan (Rs. 1.93 million).