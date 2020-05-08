 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
08 May, 2020 15:04 IST
Sensex trades 812 points higher; Nifty surpasses 9,800-level
Source: IRIS | 30 Apr, 2020, 03.50PM
Indian equities continued to rise  for the fourth day on Thursday. Both Sensex and Nifty were trading above 1-month high. At 14.37., the Sensex was trading up 811.69 points or 2.48% at 33,531.85 with 25 components gaining.  Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading higher by 258.60 points or 2.71% at 9,811.95 with 40 components gaining.

Major gainers in the 30-share index were Tata Motors  (16.12%), Hero Motocorp  (8.08%), H C L Technologies  (7.45%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation  (7.09%),  and Maruti Suzuki India  (5.26%).

 On the other hand, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries  (2.90%), Hindustan Unilever  (2.64%), Asian Paints  (1.34%),  and I T C  (0.55%) were the major losers in the Sensex.

Market breadth was negative with 1,184 advances against 911 declines.

Suzlon Energy  topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 5.11 million.  It was followed by Vikas Proppant and Granite  (Rs. 3.20 million), Valiant Organics  (Rs. 2.79 million) and Voith Paper Fabrics India  (Rs. 2.77 million).

The volume chart was led by Suzlon Energy  with trades of over 1.94 million shares.  It was followed by Vikas Proppant and Granite  (0.99 million), RattanIndia Power  (0.30 million) and Surat Textile Mills  (0.21 million).

