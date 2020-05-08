Sensex trades 812 points higher; Nifty surpasses 9,800-level

Indian equities continued to rise for the fourth day on Thursday. Both Sensex and Nifty were trading above 1-month high. At 14.37., the Sensex was trading up 811.69 points or 2.48% at 33,531.85 with 25 components gaining. Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading higher by 258.60 points or 2.71% at 9,811.95 with 40 components gaining.

Major gainers in the 30-share index were Tata Motors (16.12%), Hero Motocorp (8.08%), H C L Technologies (7.45%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (7.09%), and Maruti Suzuki India (5.26%).

On the other hand, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (2.90%), Hindustan Unilever (2.64%), Asian Paints (1.34%), and I T C (0.55%) were the major losers in the Sensex.

Suzlon Energy topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 5.11 million. It was followed by Vikas Proppant and Granite (Rs. 3.20 million), Valiant Organics (Rs. 2.79 million) and Voith Paper Fabrics India (Rs. 2.77 million).

The volume chart was led by Suzlon Energy with trades of over 1.94 million shares. It was followed by Vikas Proppant and Granite (0.99 million), RattanIndia Power (0.30 million) and Surat Textile Mills (0.21 million).