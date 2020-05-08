 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
08 May, 2020 15:05 IST
Biocon, Mylan jointly launch biosimilar Fulphila in Canada
Source: IRIS | 29 Apr, 2020, 09.35PM
Biocon and Mylan N.V. today announced the launch of Fulphila, a biosimilar to Neulasta(pegfilgrastim).

Fulphila is approved by Health Canada to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-neoplastic drugs. The approval of Fulphila was based on a comprehensive package of analytical, nonclinical and clinical data, which confirmed that the product is highly similar to Neulasta and no clinically meaningful differences in terms of safety and efficacy exist.

Biocon Biologics, CEO, Dr Christiane Hamacher said, ''We are pleased to expand access to our high quality biosimilar pegfilgrastim to patients in Canada, after a successful launch in the US. This is the second biosimilar from our portfolio to be launched in Canada by our partner Mylan and is an endorsement of our science, development and manufacturing capabilities in the area of biologics. We are committed to serve 5 million patients through our biosimilars portfolio and cross a revenue milestone of US$1bn by FY22.''

Mylan Canada Country Manager David Simpson commented, ''As a global leader in the development of complex products, including biosimilar medicines, Mylan is proud to launch Fulphila in Canada. We have reached a negotiated agreement with the Pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) to help expand access to treatment and reduce costs for cancer patients. Fulphila is the second biosimilar to be offered by Mylan through the Mylan-Biocon Biologics partnership in Canada and the second biosimilar approved by Health Canada through this collaboration to support cancer patients. With Mylanâ€™s global portfolio of 20 biosimilar and insulin analog products in development or on the market, we are bringing vast biosimilars experience to the market here in  Canada. Among these products is an extensive oncology portfolio increasing choice and access for patients across the region.''

A suite of patient services will be available at launch to further support patients and caregivers with treatment.

