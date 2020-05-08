Sensex trades 264 points higher; Nifty surpasses 9,450-level

Indian markets continued to rally for the third day on Wednesday. Both Sensex and Nifty were trading above 1-month high. At 10.37., the Sensex was trading up 264.16 points or 0.82% at 32,378.68 with 25 components gaining. Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading higher by 85.20 points or 0.91% at 9,466.10 with 37 components gaining.

Biggest gainers in the 30-share index were Housing Development Finance Corporation (4.02%), Bajaj Finance (3.49%), Tata Steel (2.80%), Tech Mahindra (2.14%), and H D F C Bank (2.02%).

On the other hand, Axis Bank (4.92%), Indusind Bank (2.32%), Hindustan Unilever (0.95%), Asian Paints (0.52%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (0.29%), and Maruti Suzuki India (0.12%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.

Market breadth was negative with 927 advances against 568 declines.

Gloster topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 2.43 million. It was followed by India Grid Trust (Rs. 0.49 million), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) (Rs. 0.25 million) and KOTAK SENSEX ETF (Rs. 0.21 million).