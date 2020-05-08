Sensex trades 264 points higher; Nifty surpasses 9,450-level

Indian markets continued to rally for the third day on Wednesday. Both Sensex and Nifty were trading above 1-month high. At 10.37., the Sensex was trading up 264.16 points or 0.82% at 32,378.68 with 25 components gaining. Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading higher by 85.20 points or 0.91% at 9,466.10 with 37 components gaining.
Biggest gainers in the 30-share index were Housing Development Finance Corporation (4.02%), Bajaj Finance (3.49%), Tata Steel (2.80%), Tech Mahindra (2.14%), and H D F C Bank (2.02%).
On the other hand, Axis Bank (4.92%), Indusind Bank (2.32%), Hindustan Unilever (0.95%), Asian Paints (0.52%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (0.29%), and Maruti Suzuki India (0.12%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.
Market breadth was negative with 927 advances against 568 declines.
Gloster topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 2.43 million. It was followed by India Grid Trust (Rs. 0.49 million), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) (Rs. 0.25 million) and KOTAK SENSEX ETF (Rs. 0.21 million).
The volume chart was led by Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) with trades of over 0.10 million shares. It was followed by PMC Fincorp (0.09 million), Educomp Solutions (0.01 million) and Orient Tradelink (0.01 million).