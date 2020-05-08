 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
08 May, 2020 15:05 IST
Sensex trades 264 points higher; Nifty surpasses 9,450-level
Source: IRIS | 29 Apr, 2020, 11.56AM
Comments  |  Post Comment



Indian markets continued to rally  for the third day on Wednesday. Both Sensex and Nifty were trading above 1-month high. At 10.37., the Sensex was trading up 264.16 points or 0.82% at 32,378.68 with 25 components gaining.  Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading higher by 85.20 points or 0.91% at 9,466.10 with 37 components gaining. 

Biggest gainers in the 30-share index were Housing Development Finance Corporation  (4.02%), Bajaj Finance  (3.49%), Tata Steel  (2.80%), Tech Mahindra  (2.14%),  and H D F C Bank  (2.02%).

 On the other hand, Axis Bank  (4.92%), Indusind Bank  (2.32%), Hindustan Unilever  (0.95%), Asian Paints  (0.52%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation  (0.29%),  and Maruti Suzuki India  (0.12%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.

Market breadth was negative with 927 advances against 568 declines.

Gloster  topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 2.43 million.  It was followed by India Grid Trust (Rs. 0.49 million), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)  (Rs. 0.25 million) and KOTAK SENSEX ETF (Rs. 0.21 million).

The volume chart was led by Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)  with trades of over 0.10 million shares.  It was followed by PMC Fincorp  (0.09 million), Educomp Solutions  (0.01 million) and Orient Tradelink  (0.01 million).
Comments Post comment 
 Post Comment
Name Email
Comment
Security Code type    into this box
Related Articles
Home  |   Shares  |   F&O  |   Mutual Funds  |   Loans  |   Insurance  |   News Centre
Wealth Tracker  |   Newsletters  |   Tax Corner  |   NRI Centre  |   Advertise
© All rights reserved. IRIS Business Services Limited
A Disclaimer