LIC group business sees 39% growth in premium collection in FY20

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw a 39 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in premium for its group business at Rs 1.27 trillion for FY20. Its market share in the group business rose to 80.54 percent as against 77.94 percent in the year-ago period.

In a statement, LIC said individual new business premium stood at Rs 512.27 billion where the insurer sold 21.9 million policies. Comparative figures for the previous year were not available.

The life insurer collected single premium of Rs 219.67 billion and non-single premium of Rs 292.60 billion.