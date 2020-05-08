 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
08 May, 2020 15:05 IST
Just Dial shares zoom 9% as board mulls share buyback
Source: IRIS | 28 Apr, 2020, 11.02PM
Share price of Just Dial gained 9 percent intraday on April 28 after the company said that the Board of Directors may consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares in a meeting scheduled on April 30, 2020.

''In accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Just Dial Limited (the 'Company') will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020, to consider and approve the proposal for buy-back of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company and matters necessary and incidental thereto,'' the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

Shares of the company gained Rs 38.95, or 11.17%, to settle  at  Rs 387.50.  The total volume of shares traded  was  317,521 at  the BSE (Tuesday).



