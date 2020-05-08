Just Dial shares zoom 9% as board mulls share buyback

Share price of Just Dial gained 9 percent intraday on April 28 after the company said that the Board of Directors may consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares in a meeting scheduled on April 30, 2020.

''In accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Just Dial Limited (the 'Company') will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020, to consider and approve the proposal for buy-back of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company and matters necessary and incidental thereto,'' the company said in a filing to the exchanges.