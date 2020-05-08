Sensex trades 238 points higher; Nifty up 0.5%

Indian markets continued to rally for the second day on Tuesday. Both Sensex and Nifty were trading above 1-month high. At 13.12., the Sensex was trading up 237.88 points or 0.75% at 31,980.96 with 13 components gaining. Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading higher by 46.60 points or 0.50% at 9,328.90 with 23 components gaining.
The 30-share benchmark index, BSE Sensex opened with a gain of 358.83 points or 1.13% at 32,101.91, while the broad based NSE Nifty started with a rise of 107.50 points or 1.16%, at 9,389.80.
Biggest gainers in the 30-share index were Indusind Bank (10.00%), Housing Development Finance Corporation (5.08%), Bajaj Finance (4.02%), Axis Bank (3.63%), I C I C I Bank (2.85%), and Tech Mahindra (2.58%).
On the other hand, NTPC (2.93%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (2.26%), Vedanta (2.17%), Bajaj Auto (2.13%), Hindustan Unilever (2.11%), and H C L Technologies (2.05%) were the major losers in the Sensex.
Mid & Small-cap Space
The BSE Mid and small caps underperformed their larger counterparts declining -0.05% and -1.01% respectively.The major losers in the BSE Midcap were Hexaware Technologies (1.3%), Anant Raj (0.89%), GE Power India (0.61%), Dish TV India (0.41%) and Apollo Tyres (0.22%).The major losers in the BSE Smallcap were Alok Industries (4.95%), Andhra Cements (4.79%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals (3.58%), Aegis Logistics (1.71%) and A2Z Infra Engineering (0.51%).
Sectors in Limelight
The PSU index was at 6,751.13, up by 2,214.63 points or by 48.82%. The major gainers were G A I L (India) (3.43%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (2.97%), Bharat Heavy Electricals (0.97%), Canara Bank (0.74%) and Bank Of Baroda (0.11%).
The Auto index was at 18,213.95, up by 5,876.13 points or by 47.63%. The major gainers were Tata Motors (1.66%), Cummins India (1.34%), Mahindra & Mahindra (0.21%) and Hero Motocorp (0.17%).
The Metal index was at 7,351.10, up by 1,339.11 points or by 22.27%. The major gainers were JSW Steel (0.89%), Hindustan Zinc (0.7%), Jindal Steel & Power (0.61%), Tata Steel BSL (0.6%) and Tata Steel (0.35%).
On the other hand, the Bankex index was at 19,286.71, down by 3 points or by 16.57%. The major losers were H D F C Bank (0.48%), Union Bank Of India (0.36%) and Bank Of India (0.15%).
Market Breadth
Market breadth was negative with 981 advances against 903 declines.
Value and Volume Toppers
Jump Networks topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 10.31 million. It was followed by Arvind (Rs. 7.15 million), Harrisons Malayalam (Rs. 2.36 million) and Uflex (Rs. 1.75 million).
The volume chart was led by Arvind with trades of over 0.30 million shares. It was followed by Jump Networks (0.21 million), Karuturi Global (0.11 million) and D C W (0.08 million).