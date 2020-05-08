Sensex trades 238 points higher; Nifty up 0.5%

Indian markets continued to rally for the second day on Tuesday. Both Sensex and Nifty were trading above 1-month high. At 13.12., the Sensex was trading up 237.88 points or 0.75% at 31,980.96 with 13 components gaining. Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading higher by 46.60 points or 0.50% at 9,328.90 with 23 components gaining.

The 30-share benchmark index, BSE Sensex opened with a gain of 358.83 points or 1.13% at 32,101.91, while the broad based NSE Nifty started with a rise of 107.50 points or 1.16%, at 9,389.80.

Biggest gainers in the 30-share index were Indusind Bank (10.00%), Housing Development Finance Corporation (5.08%), Bajaj Finance (4.02%), Axis Bank (3.63%), I C I C I Bank (2.85%), and Tech Mahindra (2.58%).

On the other hand, NTPC (2.93%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (2.26%), Vedanta (2.17%), Bajaj Auto (2.13%), Hindustan Unilever (2.11%), and H C L Technologies (2.05%) were the major losers in the Sensex.

Mid & Small-cap Space

The BSE Mid and small caps underperformed their larger counterparts declining -0.05% and -1.01% respectively.The major losers in the BSE Midcap were Hexaware Technologies (1.3%), Anant Raj (0.89%), GE Power India (0.61%), Dish TV India (0.41%) and Apollo Tyres (0.22%).The major losers in the BSE Smallcap were Alok Industries (4.95%), Andhra Cements (4.79%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals (3.58%), Aegis Logistics (1.71%) and A2Z Infra Engineering (0.51%).

Sectors in Limelight

The PSU index was at 6,751.13, up by 2,214.63 points or by 48.82%. The major gainers were G A I L (India) (3.43%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (2.97%), Bharat Heavy Electricals (0.97%), Canara Bank (0.74%) and Bank Of Baroda (0.11%).

The Auto index was at 18,213.95, up by 5,876.13 points or by 47.63%. The major gainers were Tata Motors (1.66%), Cummins India (1.34%), Mahindra & Mahindra (0.21%) and Hero Motocorp (0.17%).

The Metal index was at 7,351.10, up by 1,339.11 points or by 22.27%. The major gainers were JSW Steel (0.89%), Hindustan Zinc (0.7%), Jindal Steel & Power (0.61%), Tata Steel BSL (0.6%) and Tata Steel (0.35%).

On the other hand, the Bankex index was at 19,286.71, down by 3 points or by 16.57%. The major losers were H D F C Bank (0.48%), Union Bank Of India (0.36%) and Bank Of India (0.15%).

Market Breadth

Market breadth was negative with 981 advances against 903 declines.

Value and Volume Toppers

Jump Networks topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 10.31 million. It was followed by Arvind (Rs. 7.15 million), Harrisons Malayalam (Rs. 2.36 million) and Uflex (Rs. 1.75 million).