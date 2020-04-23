 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
23 April, 2020 20:03 IST
Hindalco arm completes acqusition of US based-Aleris Corp
Source: IRIS | 15 Apr, 2020, 09.04PM
Hindalco Industries, the Aditya Birla Group flagship company has completed the acquisition of Ohio-based aluminium rolled products maker Aleris Corp on Tuesday through its subsidiary Novelis Inc at an enterprise value of USD 2.8 billion (Rs 212.95 billions).

''Novelis will acquire Aleris' 13 plants across North America, Europe and Asia; however, to satisfy regulatory conditions, the company is required to divest Aleris' plants in Lewisport, Kentucky, U.S.A., and Duffel, Belgium, as announced earlier,'' the company said.

With the deal closure, Hindalco will now be one of the world's largest aluminium makers.

Shares of the company gained Rs 1.25, or 1.1%, to settle  at  Rs 115.05.  The total volume of shares traded  was  2,437,894 at  the BSE (Wednesday).



