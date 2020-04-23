Hindalco arm completes acqusition of US based-Aleris Corp







Hindalco Industries, the Aditya Birla Group flagship company has completed the acquisition of Ohio-based aluminium rolled products maker Aleris Corp on Tuesday through its subsidiary Novelis Inc at an enterprise value of USD 2.8 billion (Rs 212.95 billions).

''Novelis will acquire Aleris' 13 plants across North America, Europe and Asia; however, to satisfy regulatory conditions, the company is required to divest Aleris' plants in Lewisport, Kentucky, U.S.A., and Duffel, Belgium, as announced earlier,'' the company said.

With the deal closure, Hindalco will now be one of the world's largest aluminium makers.