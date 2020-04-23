 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
23 April, 2020 20:03 IST
Sensex trades 163 points lower; Nifty breaks 8,750-level
Source: IRIS | 08 Apr, 2020, 04.41PM
Indian equities dropped  on Wednesday erasing earlier gains. At 15.23., the Sensex was trading down 162.80 points or 0.54% at 29,904.41 with 15 components falling.  Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading lower by 0.00 points or 0.00% at 8,792.20 with 27 components falling.

On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services  (3.95%), ICICI Bank  (2.36%), State Bank Of India (2.07%), ITC  (1.76%), Bharti Airtel  (1.60%),  and Infosys  (1.38%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.

On the other hand, major gainers in the 30-share index were Indusind Bank  (4.92%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries  (4.72%), NTPC  (4.23%), Bajaj Finance  (4.19%),  and Maruti Suzuki India  (3.24%).

Market breadth was negative with 1,337 advances against 757 declines.

R S L Textiles (India)  topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 74.80 million.  It was followed by HDFC FMP - 370 D - April 2014 (3) - Series 31 - Regular Plan - Quarterly Dividend (Rs. 22.87 million), Baffin Engineering Projects  (Rs. 10.22 million) and Gujarat Themis Biosyn  (Rs. 5.86 million).

The volume chart was led by R S L Textiles (India)  with trades of over 0.69 million shares.  It was followed by Brightcom Group  (0.26 million), Opto Circuits (India)  (0.17 million) and Baffin Engineering Projects  (0.08 million).

