Sensex trades 163 points lower; Nifty breaks 8,750-level

Indian equities dropped on Wednesday erasing earlier gains. At 15.23., the Sensex was trading down 162.80 points or 0.54% at 29,904.41 with 15 components falling. Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading lower by 0.00 points or 0.00% at 8,792.20 with 27 components falling.

On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services (3.95%), ICICI Bank (2.36%), State Bank Of India (2.07%), ITC (1.76%), Bharti Airtel (1.60%), and Infosys (1.38%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.

On the other hand, major gainers in the 30-share index were Indusind Bank (4.92%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (4.72%), NTPC (4.23%), Bajaj Finance (4.19%), and Maruti Suzuki India (3.24%).

R S L Textiles (India) topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 74.80 million. It was followed by HDFC FMP - 370 D - April 2014 (3) - Series 31 - Regular Plan - Quarterly Dividend (Rs. 22.87 million), Baffin Engineering Projects (Rs. 10.22 million) and Gujarat Themis Biosyn (Rs. 5.86 million).

The volume chart was led by R S L Textiles (India) with trades of over 0.69 million shares. It was followed by Brightcom Group (0.26 million), Opto Circuits (India) (0.17 million) and Baffin Engineering Projects (0.08 million).