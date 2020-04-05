Wipro commits Rs 11.25 bn to tackle coronavirus crisis

Wipro, Wipro Enterprises and Azim Premji Foundation, have together committed Rs 11.25 bn towards tackling the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Of the Rs 11.25 bn, Wipro commitment is Rs 1 billion, Wipro Enterprises is Rs 250 million, and that of the Azim Premji Foundation is Rs 10 billion.

These sums are in addition to the annual CSR activities of Wipro, and the usual philanthropic spends of the Azim Premji Foundation, Wipro said.

''These resources will help enable the dedicated medical and service fraternity in the frontline of the battle against the pandemic and in mitigating its wide-ranging human impact, particularly on the most disadvantaged of our society. Integrated action will be taken for a comprehensive on-the-ground response in specific geographies, focused on immediate humanitarian aid, and augmentation of healthcare capacity, including containing the COVID-19 outbreak and treating those affected by it,'' Wipro said in a statement.