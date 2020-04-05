Sensex ends 1,375 points lower; Nifty settles below 8,300-level

Indian markets dropped on Monday erasing earlier gains. At the close, the 30-share benchmark index, BSE Sensex declined 1375.27 points or 4.61% at 28,440.32. While the broad based NSE Nifty fell 379.15 points or 4.38% at 8,281.10.

Bajaj Finance (11.95%), Housing Development Finance Corporation (10.92%), Tata Steel (8.36%), H D F C Bank (7.96%), I C I C I Bank (7.67%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (7.29%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.

On the other hand, major gainers in the 30-share index were Tech Mahindra (4.94%), Hindustan Unilever (2.56%), Axis Bank (2.50%), and Indusind Bank (0.13%).

Indusind Bank topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 572.58 million. It was followed by Dr Reddy'S Laboratories (Rs. 368.88 million), Maruti Suzuki India (Rs. 337.99 million) and TV18 Broadcast (Rs. 79.78 million).