Shares of Ashok Leyland hit 15 percent upper circuit in intraday trade on March 26, a day after the company said it acquired additional stake in its subsidiary Hinduja Leyland Finance.

''The company has acquired 1,70,17,995 shares of Rs 10 each, constituting 3.62 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited, a subsidiary of the company,'' the company said in a BSE filing.