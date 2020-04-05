Sensex ends 1,411 points higher; Nifty settles above 8,600-level

Indian markets continued to rise for the third day on Thursday. At the close, the benchmark 30-share index, BSE Sensex gained 1,410.99 or 4.94% at 29,946.77 with 22 components registering rise. While the broad based NSE Nifty closed 323.60 points or 3.89% higher at 8,641.45.

Major gainers in the 30-share index were Indusind Bank (45.07%), Bharti Airtel (11.23%), Larsen & Toubro (9.57%), Bajaj Finance (8.06%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (7.66%), and Bajaj Auto (6.98%).