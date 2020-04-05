 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
05 April, 2020 08:44 IST
Sensex ends 1,411 points higher; Nifty settles above 8,600-level
Source: IRIS | 26 Mar, 2020, 10.36PM
Indian markets continued to rise  for the third day on Thursday. At the close, the benchmark 30-share index, BSE Sensex gained 1,410.99 or 4.94% at 29,946.77 with 22 components registering rise. While the broad based NSE Nifty closed 323.60 points or 3.89% higher at 8,641.45.

Major gainers in the 30-share index were Indusind Bank  (45.07%), Bharti Airtel  (11.23%), Larsen & Toubro  (9.57%), Bajaj Finance  (8.06%), Kotak Mahindra Bank  (7.66%),  and Bajaj Auto  (6.98%).

 On the other hand, Yes Bank  (10.27%), Maruti Suzuki India  (3.05%), Tech Mahindra  (2.60%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries  (2.45%),  and Reliance Industries  (0.60%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.

 
