Cipla receives final approval for generic Esomeprazole for oral suspension









Cipla, a leading drug maker, today announced that it has received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Esomeprazole for oral suspension 10mg, 20mg and 40mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Cipla's Esomeprazole for oral suspension 10mg, 20mg and 40mg is AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of AstraZeneca Pharmaceutical's Nexium. It is a proton pump inhibitor indicated for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), risk reduction of NSAID-associated gastric ulcer, H. pylori eradication to reduce the risk of duodenal ulcer recurrence, pathological hypersecretory conditions, including Zollinger-Ellison syndrome.

According to IQVIA (IMS Health), Nexium and its generic equivalents had US sales of approximately USD 70 million for the 12-month period ending November 2019. The product would be available for shipping immediately.

