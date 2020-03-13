Sensex trades 320 points higher; Nifty surpasses 11,350-mark

Indian equities bounced back on Thursday snapping earlier losses. At 12.42 p.m, the Sensex was trading up 320.88 points or 0.84% at 38,730.36 with 24 components gaining. Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading higher by 110.15 points or 0.98% at 11,361.15 with 42 components falling.
Major gainers in the 30-share index were State Bank Of India (3.22%), H C L Technologies (3.13%), Hindustan Unilever (3.09%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (3.03%), and Tata Consultancy Services (2.34%).
On the other hand, I C I C I Bank (0.43%) and Reliance Industries (0.31%) were the major losers in the Sensex.
Market breadth was negative with 1,131 advances against 747 declines.
IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 18.35 million. It was followed by Sumitomo Chemical India (Rs. 6.02 million), Ramkrishna Forgings (Rs. 3.97 million) and HLE Glascoat (Rs. 3.16 million).
The volume chart was led by Sanwaria Consumer with trades of over 0.69 million shares. It was followed by Syncom Formulations (India) (0.51 million), FCS Software Solutions (0.19 million) and Future Consumer (0.13 million).