Sensex trades 320 points higher; Nifty surpasses 11,350-mark

Indian equities bounced back on Thursday snapping earlier losses. At 12.42 p.m, the Sensex was trading up 320.88 points or 0.84% at 38,730.36 with 24 components gaining. Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading higher by 110.15 points or 0.98% at 11,361.15 with 42 components falling.

Major gainers in the 30-share index were State Bank Of India (3.22%), H C L Technologies (3.13%), Hindustan Unilever (3.09%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (3.03%), and Tata Consultancy Services (2.34%).

On the other hand, I C I C I Bank (0.43%) and Reliance Industries (0.31%) were the major losers in the Sensex.

Market breadth was negative with 1,131 advances against 747 declines.

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 18.35 million. It was followed by Sumitomo Chemical India (Rs. 6.02 million), Ramkrishna Forgings (Rs. 3.97 million) and HLE Glascoat (Rs. 3.16 million).