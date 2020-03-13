Sensex trades 408 points higher; Tata Steel, Sun Pharma up over 4% each

Indian equities bounced back on Tuesday snapping earlier losses. At 13.51., the Sensex was trading up 408.30 points or 1.07% at 38,552.32 with 24 components gaining. Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading higher by 146.10 points or 1.31% at 11,278.85 with 47 components gaining.

Biggest gainers in the 30-share index wereTata Steel (4.02%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (4%), NTPC (3.08%) and Hero Motocorp (2.94%).

On the other hand, I T C (0.77%), H D F C Bank (0.24%), and Titan (0.10%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.