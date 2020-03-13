 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
Sensex trades 408 points higher; Tata Steel, Sun Pharma up over 4% each
Indian equities bounced back on Tuesday snapping earlier losses. At 13.51., the Sensex was trading up 408.30 points or 1.07% at 38,552.32 with 24 components gaining. Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading higher by 146.10 points or 1.31% at 11,278.85 with 47 components gaining.

Biggest gainers in the 30-share index wereTata Steel (4.02%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (4%), NTPC (3.08%) and Hero Motocorp (2.94%).

On the other hand, I T C (0.77%), H D F C Bank (0.24%), and Titan (0.10%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.

Market breadth was negative with 884 advances against 1,074 declines.
