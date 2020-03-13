TVS Motor Co 2-wheeler sales dip 27% in February 2020

TVS Motor Company, one of the largest two-wheeler manufacturers in India registered sales of 253,261 units in February 2020 as against sales of 299,353 units in the month of February 2019. The company's exports increased 25% exports to 82,877 units.

The company said, ''As planned, we are on track to reducing dealer level BSIV stock in the domestic market and is confident of retailing it this month.''

''In addition, the outbreak of pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) has led to impact on supply of certain components for production of BS-VI vehicles,'' it added.